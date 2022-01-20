Castlecliff Club Mustangs player Patrick Steele will turn out for the side this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Teams from Whanganui, Palmerston North and Kāpiti are locked in for the annual Mustang Cup in Whanganui this Wellington Anniversary weekend.

Six teams from Whanganui and four from out of town make up the 10-team tournament.

Returning competitors include Whanganui Castlecliff Club Mustangs and Athletic, as well as the Kāpiti Softball Club and Hutt Valley Dodgers.

Making their debut are three new Whanganui clubs - Pirates, Tigers and Aces - plus Palmerston North's Huia.

Jake Hollis, of Castlecliff Club Mustangs, said it was great to see more teams sign up for the annual tournament, which attracted seven teams in 2020 and eight in 2021.

"It's awesome to have a few more teams," Hollis said.

"It seems like it is growing and getting a bit more interest. There were a few other teams interested, but there are some rep tournaments on during the same weekend so they couldn't commit.

"The sport is in a pretty healthy spot at the moment and seems to be on the move which is great."

Defending champions Kāpiti's DBFN will be back in town looking to defend their title in what should be an exciting weekend of softball, Hollis said.

"They are a sharp side. Palmerston North's Huia will be good too. But you never know, any of these Whanganui teams could step up as the underdog and take it."

Hollis said it would be great to get to 12 teams for the 2023 edition of the event.

With teams from other regions competing, the event will require vaccine passes on entry from people who want to watch the action.

Mustangs Sports Club would like to extend their gratitude to all the sponsors who helped make the event go ahead.

They included major sponsor Castlecliff Club, as well as Liquorland, Pak'nSave, Pita Pit, Stirling Sports, Wanganui Motors, Mitre 10 Mega, Bryce Anderson Electrical, Cactus Creme Cafe, Embassy 3 Cinemas, Barber Town and Auckland's The Dugout.

Games for the Mustang Cup start at 9am on Saturday and Sunday at Whanganui Ball Park in Gonville, with the final pegged for 4pm on Sunday.