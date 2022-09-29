Tiki Taane will be performing in Whanganui for the first time since the 1990s. Photo / Supplied

Live music will be filling Whanganui's CBD this summer.

The first instalment of the Summer in the Square series kicks off at Majestic Square over two nights, with Tiki Taane and Alix Perez set to headline.

Organiser Gioia Damosso of Lost Art Events said the events had been broken down into specific genres.

"There will be an R18 party night and then a family-orientated day, to appeal to as much of the community as possible.

"That is really hard to do when you've got one festival and one lineup."

Lost Art ran the Sound Valley festival at Oceanview Speedway in 2021.

This year's edition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Damosso said putting on a series of mini-festivals instead was more of a safe bet.

"At the start of the year, no one knew what the future was going to look like.

"You put a year's worth of work into something like Sound Valley and then it can't go ahead.

"That is disheartening and there are so many people involved. That means there are a lot of affected parties.

"Now I'm just spreading things out over the summer."

The series starts over Labour Weekend, with October 22 featuring drum and bass on one stage and house and techno on the other.

Joining Perez is The Upbeats ft MC Tiki, Chiccoreli & Tali, Dylan C, Coco, Sanoi, Heylady, Ludus, Cooper Khan, Jake Rattler, Mia Gober and Drifty.

The next day would be family-friendly with a "roots reggae feel", Damosso said.

The events at Majestic Square have a capacity of 400. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kora, Tiki Taane, Modern Maori Quartet, Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Roots Providers and Ihaka make up the lineup.

The next instalment will be in February and features a day of rock acts before female musicians take centre stage as part of La Fiesta Woman's festival.

Hip hop and alternative artists round out the events at the end of March.

Every concert would have at least two local acts on the bill, Damosso said.

"We need to be providing Whanganui musicians with a chance to showcase their talents and get that experience."

Bringing Tiki Taane to Whanganui had been a long time in the making.

"Tiki was meant to play at the first Sound Valley but couldn't make it when it got postponed, Damosso said.

"He was gutted. He said he hadn't played in Whanganui since some time in the 90s."

It hadn't been too difficult to attract bigger national artists to a mini-festival in Whanganui.

"You're providing a different type of experience," Damosso said.

"It's a small capacity event with a community vibe. It's just about coming into our town and sharing your musical talents and gifts with us.

"We are able to provide you with a good experience in Whanganui in return."

Local businesses around Majestic Square had been supportive of the events, she said.

One of those is Maria Lane Eatery and Bar, which is opposite the square's stage.

Owner Bryce Mason said Damosso had gone about things the right way when organising the events.

Maria Lane is hosting some of the artists for dinner and its new bar space will be used as a backstage/VIP area.

Drum and bass DJ Alix Perez will headline the first night of Summer in the Square. Photo / Supplied

"It's the classic scenario, if you're having an occasion you let your neighbours know," Mason said.

"You have to collaborate with local business and residents, with council coming in with the compliance side of things.

"These kinds of things get easier once you do them. As long as everyone is working together on a win-win basis, it should grow nicely."

Noise levels would be kept lower at the very start of the event when Maria Lane was still serving customers, Mason said.

"If you didn't do that and old mate turns up from Auckland with his heavy metal band and starts sound-checking during (dining) service, that's not really a good platform.

"Gioia has come and engaged with us, and that's awesome."

Damosso said she would try her best to have at least one Summer in the Square event free for the public next year.

"I'm really going to push all the funding streams and organisations.

"If this season goes really well and the uptake is there, hopefully, I can get some more support behind me."

Tickets for Summer in the Square can be found at www.ticketfairy.com/r/14941/671478