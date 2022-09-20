The Citadel owners Roxi Douglas and Malcolm Whitlock have started the initiative with the long-term goal of street closures during the event. Photo / Supplied

"Succulent Sun Daze" is a new weekly event that aims to further liven up Castlecliff.

The event is the brainchild of The Citadel cafe owners Malcolm Whitlock and Roxi Douglas and consists of food trucks, live music and the Whanganui District Council's Play Trailer on Rangiora St.

"We've got such a neat street and it's a way of engaging with other local businesses that have had it tough over the last few years," Whitlock said.

Coinciding with daylight saving, the event launches this Sunday and is planned for every Sunday from 4pm to 7pm until the end of daylight saving on April 2.

Plantish, Vostinar Gallery and the Castlecliff Community Hub & Library will be open during the weekly event.

Whitlock said people could bring food truck kai into The Citadel's courtyard where the live music would be held and people would also be able to purchase food from The Citadel.

He said they would start small.

"We have to go through a few hoops to get the food trucks onto the street. But for now, Clifflife church has a neat green space, so for the moment we can park them there."

He said if they could get it compliant with local authorities, they would look to have the event on the street, with the potential of temporary street closures before summer.

"To get it to that stage would include things like a traffic plan."

Whitlock said this Sunday, Ivan Vostinar would be giving out free succulent cuttings outside his ceramics gallery and Dave Muso would be the music act.

"Let's get the calendar full and the street humming by summer."

He said he was keen to hear from food truck operators and musicians for future Succulent Sun Daze events.

"Come to the beach, get some kai, watch the sunset on the beach or come hang at The Citadel and watch some live music."