Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said the public holiday was not fair on businesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Chamber of Commerce says the Government should provide financial support to businesses for the cost of a public holiday commemorating the Queen's passing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday New Zealand would mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday on Monday, September 26.

"As New Zealand's Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday," she said.

Representing some 250 businesses around the city, Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said the public holiday was not fair on businesses, which would lose a day of output and have to pay staff.

"You think about it in terms of business, they will already be taking a hit in terms of lost productivity, lost output.

"We agree there should be a memorial day of some sort, but we don't believe that business should have to foot the bill for that solely."

She said she wanted to see some kind of one-off financial support from Government to businesses to help with the cost of the public holiday.

A suggestion to have the memorial day on a Sunday was a good one because fewer businesses would be disrupted, Garner said.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the one-off public holiday would be appropriate.

"She gave service for 70 years ... I think it's ... appropriate to spend a day where actually everyone should consider how they can best serve the community."

He said it would be a good opportunity for workers to have a break but that there would also be some parents who would still have to work and would now need to find childcare.

Usual Holidays Act public holiday requirements will be in force.

The State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the day of the public holiday, and will be televised and livestreamed.

"The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the Queen's honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event," Ardern said.

Ardern has also confirmed she will represent New Zealand, alongside the Governor-General, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.