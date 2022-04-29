Georgia Abraham (far right) picked up a bronze in the 16-year-old women's division. Photo / Supplied

A six-strong Whanganui team competed in the New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championships in Wellington, bringing home a medal and some strong results.

Georgia Abraham claimed a 50m backstroke bronze in the 16-year-old women's division, capping off a successful competition for the whole squad.

Head coach Richard Gheel said seven local swimmers qualified for the championships, but one was forced to drop out after contracting Covid-19 two weeks before.

Abraham was joined in the capital by her brother Eli Abraham, Aria Bannister, Blake Candish, Regan Hanna and Tegan Lowe.

They went up against the best in the country in their individual age groups.

"Georgia got a personal-best time on the 50m backstroke, which was a club age group, an open record and a Manawatū age group record as well," Gheel said.

"She also had a personal best on the 50m butterfly and finished just outside the final."

Eli Abraham, 13, made the final of the 50m backstroke, finishing seventh.

"That was a club record that stood for 20 years, since 2002," Gheel said.

"Blake Candish [13] finished ninth in the 100m breaststroke, but picked up a personal best and a club record as well. That one had actually stood since 1995."

Candish also broke a club record from 1985 in the final of the 100m butterfly, where he placed fifth.

"He was 0.3 [seconds] off a bronze, and got personal bests in the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke," Gheel said.

Regan Hanna, 15, broke a club record from 2007 in the 50m butterfly and placed seventh in the final of the 200m individual medley.

That swim knocked 7.5 seconds off his personal best.

"Aria Bannister [14] made the final of the 50m breaststroke in a personal-best time and Tegan Lowe [13] managed two personal bests, one in the heats of the 50m breaststroke and again in final," Gheel said.

"She placed eighth overall."

Gheel said the event was a success for the local team, especially as training leading up to the nationals had been disrupted due to swimmers contracting Covid-19 or having to isolate.

The ongoing pandemic had also affected operations at the Splash Centre.

"I'm very pleased.

"This is the largest group of kids we've brought to the national championships in the last few years, and it's a significant improvement on last season."

Whanganui Swimming Club chairman Neil Forlong said he was proud of all the local swimmers.

"It's really encouraging that we keep improving. These kids are getting faster and faster.

"I thought it was an unbelievable effort to get into so many finals."