Artists and guests socialising before the speeches to open this year's Artists Open Studios.

A staggering 95 artists were present for the launch of Whanganui’s 26th Artists Open Studios with a red carpet rolled out in front of the Riverboat Centre.

Billy and Bronny from Whanganui isite got to walk on the red carpet.

Chairwoman of the Artists Open Studio Trust, Lynne Vinsen, welcomed mayor Andrew Tripe and mayoress Carolyn, David and Amy Lanford, Whanganui MP Carl Bates and Whanganui District Councillors.

Internationally renowned glass artist Katie Brown received flowers from the chairwoman of the Whanganui Artists Open Studio Trust Board, Lynne Vinsen.

“A first for Artists Open Studios this year is Geoffery Hipango and his team from the Te Ao Hou Marae at Aramoho, welcoming visitors onto their marae, showcasing their weaving, carving, photography and a multitude of other art forms,” said Vinsen.

“With the support of Sport Whanganui, an awesome Kids Art Trail in Rutland St has been created. The Sarjeant Gallery has been very supportive and are organising Artists Talks in the Backhouse Building. Every day next week, there are workshops with local artists in their studios, enabling the public to participate,” she said.

Internationally renowned glass artist Katie Brown spoke about the exhibition and auction of Lyndsay Patterson’s work to be held at the Community Arts Centre on Taupo Quay, on Friday, March 26 at 6pm.

Lyndsay graduated in 1999 with a BFA from the Wanganui Polytechnic. He was a founder and co-owner of the well-known Chronicle Glass Studio in Whanganui. A regular participant in Whanganui Artist Open Studios, and at the time of his passing he was a member of the WAOS Trust Board, on which he had served faithfully since 2016.

“We open Lyndsay Patterson’s glass exhibition – the works on display come from galleries or private collections,” said Brown. “Proceeds will go to the Lynday Patterson Foundation, set up with the idea to give away future scholarships to New Zealand artists. The auction is a chance to get a piece of his work, with online bidding available,” she said.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe declared the Whanganui Artists Open Studios 2024 was officially opened.

Mayor Andrew Tripe acknowledged the work of the Whanganui Artists Open Studios. He mentioned the fact that Whanganui is New Zealand’s only Unesco City of Design. “We’re a heritage district as well,” he said. “We’re proud of our buildings, our sporting heritage and the awa. I declare the 2024 Artists Open Studios open.”

Lynne Vinsen gave a massive thank you to the Whanganui Artists Open Studios Trust Board. “Neil Buddle, Des Warahi, Adele Du Barry, Fergus Reid, Jenny Brown, Diane Henare and Katie Brown - many, many hours have been given by these people to make this event the success it will be,” she said.

Musician Bobby Hutchinson lead the artists and guests like the Piped Piper, over to the Community Art Centre for the opening of the Lyndsay Patterson exhibition.

“A simple thank you is inadequate for event coordinator Charlie Meyerhoff. Your work ethic is Rock Star quality - I’m in awe of your ability.” Whanganui and Partners and businesses throughout the city sponsored the event.

“Thank you to the over 95 artists, who will open their studios this year, showcasing their diverse, eclectic and innovative art to the public. This event is really about you,” said Vinsen.

Guests arriving from the Riverboat Museum for the opening of the Lyndsay Patterson Exhibition at the Community Art Centre.

■ Big studios to look out for this year: Orphic Gallery has an amazing show of new, young emerging artists. Tess Charles out in Castlecliff. Adrian Rumney at Papaiti is showcasing his photography and it’s sensational. Denice Midley is the owner of the trail guide image. Nicholas Toyne is just WOW! CIA Castlecliff International Airport is the newest eclectic outdoors studio.

Download the Trail Guide: https://openstudios.co.nz/guide/Pick up a copy of the Trail Guide for $5 from any of these handy locations:

Whanganui i-Site - 31 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Sarjeant on the Quay - 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

inkt - 17 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui

Whanganui District Library - 1 Pukenamu Drive Pukenamu Queens Park, Whanganui

Alexander Heritage & Research Library, 1 Pukenamu Drive Pukenamu Queens Park, Whanganui

Gonville Library, 44 Abbot Street, Gonville, Whanganui

Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, 8 Bates St, Whanganui

Red Door Gallery, 88 Putiki Drive, Whanganui

The Citadel, 14 Rangiora St, Castlecliff, Whanganui

Paiges Book Gallery, 60 Guyton St, Central, Whanganui

Fine Arts Gallery Whanganui, 17 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.







