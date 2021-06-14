Stan Walker revealed as guest speaker for Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards

Stan Walker is now a resident of Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Stan Walker has been announced as guest speaker at the Te Manu Atatū Whanganui Māori Business Network Biennial Awards.

Walker will also join Julian Arahanga and others as part of the 'On The Couch' question and answer session.

Walker has earned nine gold and nine platinum singles, along with one triple platinum album, two platinum albums and one gold album in New Zealand.

Last year he released the track Bigger in Te Reo Māori and English to coincide with the

announcement of his autobiography, 'Impossible': My Story.

Event organiser Kat Wade said getting a name such as Walker on board was a boost.

"It's just really good to have his support for the event and he'll be talking about his business journey and experience. Obviously through Covid-19 the entertainment industry was hit quite hard."

Musical guests at the July 3 event include Caleb Haapu and Friends and DJ Riddem Cartel.

Meanwhile, the deadline for entries have been extended to 5pm, Friday June 18.

The event will include a three course sit-down meal from local company Essence Catering and will feature oysters from Moana (West Coast) and Jackson's Rewena Bread from Whanganui East. The War Memorial Centre's large LED screens are set to livestream all awards activities.

• Te Manu Atatū Whanganui Māori Business Network Biennial Awards run from 5pm to 12am on Saturday, July 3 at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.