Haka Tū, Haka Ora: Aotea kapa haka performances in pictures

Kyle Whanarere (front) performing with Whanganui rōpū Te Matapihi. Photo / Lewis Gardner

After the disappointment of the 2020 cancellation of the Aotea Kapa Haka Regional Competitions, groups from the rohe gave stunning performances at Whanganui's Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

Haka Tū, Haka Ora featured 10 rōpū from across the Whanganui/Taranaki for a non-competitive kapa haka event celebrating their passion and flair for Māori performing arts.

While many of the groups were there for the joy of performing, for others it was an opportunity to rehearse before an audience ahead of national competitions.

Four rōpū - Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru, Te Matapihi and Aotea Ūtanganui, will represent the Aotea region at Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata, the national kapa haka competition being held in Auckland in February 2022.

Manahi Cribb blows the pūtatara during Te Matapihi's performance. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Kathryn Chapman, Raymond Kaiki and Allazae Tongaawhikau of Taranaki rōpū Tūtū Kā'ika. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Raewyn Karaitiana, Sherisse Thompson (with baby Skyla on board) and Kathryn Chapman of Taranaki rōpū Tūtū Kā'ika. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Ahungarangi Whanarere (front) performing with Whanganui rōpū Te Matapihi. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Comperes Tamahaia Skinner and Te Waiata Meihana on stage at Jubilee Stadium. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Taranaki rōpū Tūtū Kā'ika performing at Jubilee Stadium.