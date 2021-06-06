Thousands of dollars flood in for Josie Hepi-Hika's cancer battle

Kaz Regan watches on as event organiser Lee-Arna Nepia tackles the assault bike. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanau, friends, and supporters turned out in droves for 'A Minute For Josie' and raised thousands of dollars in the process.

Whanganui woman Josie Hepi-Hika, 19, was 35 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with two strands of stage four cancer - Burkitt's lymphoma leukaemia and lymphoma - at the beginning of April.

The decision was made to induce labour and Hepi-Hika gave birth to daughter Luna-Demiia Winikerei.

She began chemotherapy later the same day.

'A Minute For Josie' organiser Lee-Arna Nepia said around 150 people turned out at Nefarious Fitness and Performance over Saturday battling it out to see who could complete the most amount of repetitions of activities such as burpees, air squats, and box jumps in a minute.

People of all ages took part in the gruelling disciplines. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"A minute is actually pretty deceiving," Nepia said.

"When you give it a go you immediately think 'this is pretty hard'."

Nepia said the discipline that gave people the most trouble was the assault bike.

"They are all quite gruelling exercises, but the assault bike was the hardest I think.

"I heard a lot of people say they couldn't stand properly when they got off it."

Each participant donated $10 for every activity they took on, and Nepia said at least $5000 was raised.

Josie Hepi-Hika, with her partner Calais Winikerei and daughter Luna-Demiia Winikerei. Photo / Supplied

"Someone managed to do 84 air squats in a minute. They were pretty short so they didn't have far to go, but still, that was an awesome effort.

"We even had a lady walk in off the street and donate $150 anonymously. She just came in the door, gave the money, and walked out again.

"A big thank you goes out to her."

There was an "amazing family vibe" on Saturday, Nepia said, with Hepi-Hika's koro competing in events.

"They are both in their 60s and they were just hilarious.

"Josie's father's family came and participated as well. They got really stuck into it."

Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne gives Casey-Louise Huwyler a boost on the pull-up bar. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Nepia said Hepi-Hika had been in and out of hospital over the last few weeks.

"She's just about to go in for another round of chemo (therapy), so we're hoping that all goes well.

"Sue Ryan, from the Whanganui DHB, came in on Saturday and did some health promotion around cancer, to inform us what services they have available for patients.

The event was such a success Nepia said she was considering organising another one for next year.

"All my crossfit mates thoroughly enjoyed the day, to the point where they want to make it an annual thing to raising money for a cause.

"We'll see how things go next year. If we have to do another one for someone else that would be awesome."

• The Hope for Josie givealittle page can be found at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/hope-for-josie.