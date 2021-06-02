Iwi health board chair Mary Bennett gets nod for Whanganui DHB role

Mary Bennett was appointed to the DHB the day before the Health Minister announced it would be scrapped. Photo / Moana Ellis

The third Māori member and final ministerial appointee to the Whanganui District Health Board says it doesn't matter that she has only a year in the job before the board is scrapped.

Mary Bennett, who is also the chair of the DHB's iwi relationship board Hauora ā Iwi, says she will focus on health equity in the time remaining to the board.

Bennett is the third Māori woman appointed to the Whanganui DHB by the Government.

Health Minister Andrew Little told Local Democracy Reporting that ministerial appointments can help bring equity to representation at the board table.

"The cohort of elected members to the DHBs seldom ensures equity of representation and so ministerial appointments are a useful way to ensure greater equity," the Minister said.

"It is clear that a lack of representation at all levels of the health system has had a detrimental effect on Māori, which is why establishing a Māori Health Authority is a fundamental part of the health reforms I announced in April," Little said.

District health boards are made up of seven members elected by the community and up to four members appointed by the Minister of Health. Bennett joins three earlier ministerial appointees – Soraya Peke-Mason, Talia Tiori Anderson-Town and board chair Ken Whelan.

Four Māori candidates, including Bennett, stood for seats on the Whanganui DHB in the 2019 elections. None was elected.

The Health Minister confirmed Bennett's appointment the day before announcing plans to replace all 20 of New Zealand's DHBs with a single new entity by July next year.

Bennett says the timing of her appointment on April 20 could have been better but is unimportant.

"The timing for the appointment is not an issue for me. The issue for me is about what can I do for our people over that time."

She says strong governance and decision-making will be more important than ever in the year ahead as the DHB transitions to the new entity, Health New Zealand.

"It's about the equity agenda. Pro-equity is one of the key focus areas in He Hapori Ora, the Thriving Communities strategy with the district health board. That's key for us.

"Sitting around the table and being part of the conversation and ensuring that our people are considered in every decision that is made is really important for us, especially in light of the changes that are about to occur."