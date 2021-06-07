Time running out to enter Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards

The third Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards night will be held in July. Photo / Supplied

The Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards return next month for first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Entries for the biennial awards close on Friday for what will be the event's third edition.

Event organiser Kat Wade said Covid-19 had presented many challenges to businesses.

"We are looking to celebrate businesses which have demonstrated flexibility and sustainability during this time along with continued business development and growth," she said.

"Every industry has been affected differently. Tourism and hospitality has obviously been hit hard, so we are really looking to get some good success stories out of that category."

Wade said trades services had benefited from an upswing in development but on the other hand they had been forced to contend to supply issues.

"I think you could say we're operating under a new normal," she said.

"This is business as usual now so it'll be interesting to see what comes out of some of the professional services.

"Whether people have had to completely work from home now, or in different ways, businesses have adapted to being able to operate regardless of what level we're in."

Wade said the awards would be good promotion for the businesses involved.

"Māori businesses like to support each other. It's a good opportunity to do a bit of reflection, especially on the last 12-24 months, and the judges will give them feedback about submissions."

The awards are open to businesses that have been operating for at least 12 months and have at least one owner who is Māori, and with owners who are living and/or trading in the wider Whanganui/Rangitīkei/Taumarunui/Ruapehu region.

The business may also incorporate Te Ao Māori into the delivery of service or products.

Wade said Te Manu Atatū had provided support to its Māori business network throughout the pandemic with information-sharing, network events and access to professional development service providers through the Regional Business Partners Programme.

• The awards will be celebrated on July 3 at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. For more information visit www.awardstemanuatatu.co.nz.

Sector categories:

• Trade services – supported by Ministry of Social Development

• Tourism, hospitality & retail – sponsored by Whanganui Māori Regional Tourism Operators

• Professional services - sponsored by Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa

• Manufacturing & production – sponsored by Ngā Rauru – Te Kaahui o Rauru

Special award categories:

• Outstanding service to the community – Sponsored by Te Oranganui

• Environmental excellence – Sponsored by Ngāti Rangi

• X-Factor award – Sponsored by (to be confirmed)

• Māori rising star – best emerging māori enterprise – Sponsored by Whanganui & Partners

• Te Manu Atatū Supreme Award – Sponsored by Westpac