Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

There's not much to look forward to in terms of weather this week, with wet and cloudy weather set to take hold for much of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

There's not much to look forward to in terms of weather this week, with wet and cloudy weather set to take hold for much of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is expected to have a week of dull and dreary weather, with spots of rain and significant cloud cover expected over the coming days.

"It is looking like an on-and-off wet week ahead, similar to Monday - pretty dull," MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

Clark said the weather was set to be pretty much the same on Tuesday albeit with a smaller chance of rain and different wind direction.

"Winds are turning a bit more westerly, and it should be dryer. But it's still going to be quite cloudy, with a chance of rain.

"Wednesday is when a low moves over the South Island, but that doesn't really affect the North Island. It's just mostly cloudy and some scattered rain around on Wednesday.

"It's remaining much the same on Thursday and Friday, with some cloud and scattered showers."

Whanganui is also set to see a drop back to more standard temperatures towards the middle of the week, after a somewhat warmer Sunday and Monday.

"The biggest thing is that once this front moves east on Tuesday, the most humid air starts to move off. For example, Whanganui on Monday was quite warm. Overnight especially was warm, but that should ease off by Tuesday."

Looking towards the weekend, the seven-day forecast has both Saturday and Sunday looking much the same, with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Put simply, it'll be a pretty dull week overall, with some cloud and rain. It's a pretty messy situation - not a very clear-cut one," Clark said.

Whanganui is looking at a high of 19C on Monday, with spots of rain, clearing by the evening.

For Tuesday, a high of 19C is also on the cards, with only a chance of showers during the day.