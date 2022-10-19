Tylee Cottage was built in 1853 and moved to its current spot in 1982. Photo / Bevan Conley

The long-running Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence programme is all set to continue for the next three years.

The Sarjeant Gallery has secured funding from Creative New Zealand's Toi Uru Kahikatea investment programme until 2025.

The residency was established in 1986 and more than 60 artists have been through its doors since.

Sarjeant curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson said it was a critical way of ensuring the gallery's programming featured innovative new work and audiences encountered contemporary practice.

It was also important to support the careers of emerging and mid-career artists, Donson said.

"As well as playing a vital role in the gallery's exhibition programme, the unique artworks that have been gifted to the collection over the last 30-plus years have helped the Sarjeant develop its holdings of contemporary art."

Artists in residence from 2023 to 2025 will have the chance to exhibit at the redeveloped Sarjeant at Pukenamu Queen's Park, which will open in 2024.

The cottage itself is one of Whanganui's oldest homes, built in 1853 on land in Wilson St for John Thomas Tylee, who headed the commissariat for British troops who garrisoned the York and Rutland stockades.

According to the Whanganui District Council's Built Heritage Inventory, by 1981 it was being used as a "donko", or staff break room, and a place to store tyres by then-owners Reidrubber.

It moved to the corner of Bell St and Cameron Tce the next year and was restored under the supervision of architect Bruce Dickson and builders Norm Hubbard and M Pepper.

Artists usually stay at Tylee for three to five months.

Whanganui District Council offers the cottage rent-free and covers electricity and phone charges for participating artists, along with a modest living allowance.

Residencies are only open to New Zealanders living outside the Whanganui area, including New Zealand artists living overseas.

One of the aims is to produce a new body of work that draws inspiration from the Whanganui region - its environment, history or culture.

The work is then exhibited by the gallery and at least one piece is gifted to its collection.

Applications for the 2023-25 residencies will go out nationally this week with announcements on the recipients to be made in December.