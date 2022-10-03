Sarjeant Happenings: An artist's homage to artists

Denis O'Connor at Tylee Cottage where he's the current artist in residence. Photo / Supplied

Honouring other artists is the theme of Denis O'Connor's current work as the well-known ceramicist, sculptor and social historian settles into a five-month residency at Tylee Cottage.

"It's a project that has been stirring for a little while. A lot of my work is about honouring things that don't get acknowledged, that you will never read about in the official histories. They are sometimes people who live anonymously and whose disappearance is not noticed, as well as people who have assumed positions in the culture," O'Connor said.

Just before coming to Whanganui, O'Connor completed a two-year project about the Hauraki Gulf, for which he made 35 artworks honouring people he had known through 50 years living on Waiheke Island. O'Connor constructed a standalone Post Office as an ode to their gradual disappearance and the lost art of handwritten correspondence between people.

Now, drawing inspiration from The Artist's Museum, a catalogue that accompanied an exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston in 2016/2017, O'Connor intends to use his time at Tylee Cottage to develop the detail of a conceptual framework he formulated two years ago - honouring artists, their personal collections and the exchanges that occur within the hidden networks of the artistic community.

The Boston show brought together the works of 12 artists.

"I'm interested in what artists collect and how personal histories can interact with natural histories, cultural histories and wider social histories. Shows of this sort are not something we often see in art institutions in this country."

Outside the professional and public world of galleries and museums, O'Connor says artists are like whānau, with a network that is rich and not widely known about.

"Friendships between artists can be inspirational; we share each others' studios and give each other shelter when needed; it's like a subculture. We all give each other stuff, and exchange artworks. Artists' collections are very interesting; they are often found objects, which give you an interesting insight into the artist's work. I'm exploring this while I'm here."

O'Connor has brought some "relics" with him; gifts from fellow artists whom he will honour, such as a stack of 10 mountain-tea-bowls, all fused together, from the Hein dynasty (10th century), gifted to him by the master, avant-garde Japanese ceramicist Koie Ryoji. O'Connor stayed for a week with Ryoji at Tokoname, a historic ceramic site in Japan, during a residency in 1982.

Ryoji gave O'Connor some 10th-century bowls, which were still attached to the hand-sized lump of clay they had been stacked on during the Angama wood firing and imprinted with a thumbprint of the man who made them 1200 years ago. Another gift from Ryoji of nine sushi plates is on permanent display in the Asian hall of Auckland Museum.

O'Connor's homage to Ryoji will be entitled "The Two Lost Fingers of Koie Ryoji", and will include joinery by local specialist timber firm MacBlack. The backstory, which O'Connor will write to accompany the work, tells how Ryoji took O'Connor to visit a local pipe-making factory.

"Ryoji said 'this is where I worked when I was 15. I came here to learn about clay and I lost two fingers in a pugmill' (a big mill for mixing clay). Then he said something I will never forget: 'my life's work in clay (he died August 6, 2020, at 82) is searching for those two lost fingers'."

O'Connor's sculpture is about the two lost fingers of Koie Ryoji.

"He is one of the great artists of the 20th century, but because he was avant-garde, he wasn't embraced by the New Zealand studio pottery movement in the 1960s and 70s, when traditional potters like Shoji Hamada were."

During his time in Whanganui, O'Connor will develop artworks about artists and experiences that have both personal meanings and connections with wider social contexts and history. This will include encounters with the artist community and experiences of Whanganui, expressions in writing and possibly other media, which O'Connor frequently employs in his artworks.

O'Connor had a long-term connection with Whanganui potter, the late Ross Mitchell-Anyon.

"I was a good friend of Ross. He had a place on Waiheke Island for the last 35 years and he brought students to my place from time to time when he was teaching. I was looking forward to maybe doing some work at his place; however, since his death that won't happen. I'm thinking about his legacy and how to factor that into my work."