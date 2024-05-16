Pure Tūroa director Greg Hickman, Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton, Pure Tūroa director Cam Robinson and councillor David Nottage at Tūroa ski field.

Ruapehu District Council and Pure Tūroa are working together to ensure a successful ski season after nearly two years of uncertainty regarding the future of skiing on Mt Ruapehu.

Directors and management staff from Pure Tūroa, the company that has taken over operation of the Tūroa ski field, met Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton, council chief executive Clive Manley and councillor David Nottage last week.

The Department of Conservation granted Pure Tūroa a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa ski field last month, ending two years of uncertainty stemming from the liquidation of the previous operator 70-year-old Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL).

A Government bailout of $7m will allow Whakapapa ski field, on the other side of the mountain, to operate through RAL’s receivers for the 2024 season.

During last week’s meeting, the new Tūroa operator’s team updated the council representatives on their season plans and ski field upgrades.

Manley said the council was eager to support Pure Turoa.

“We understand the importance of a successful ski season for our local economy and community spirit. We are here to collaborate and assist where possible to ensure everything comes together seamlessly.”

Kirton said the meeting showed the council’s commitment to ensuring a successful ski season.

“It is critical to Ruapehu and the wider regional economy. It’s inspiring to see the level of effort and passion that Pure Tūroa is investing in preparing for the ski season, including upgrades to ski lifts and other enhancements to provide a top-notch experience for all who visit.”

He said the atmosphere in Ohakune and the surrounding district was “buzzing” as the ski season approached.

“Local businesses and residents alike are looking forward to welcoming visitors and enjoying the vibrant winter activities that make this time of year so special. The council extends its best wishes to Pure Tūroa for a fantastic ski season. We hope for plenty of snow at night and clear, sunny days. Best of luck to Pure Tūroa and may this season be one of the best yet.”