Ruapehu council holds hui on Three Waters Reforms

Ruapehu District Council's public meeting about the Three Waters Reforms was livestreamed to its Facebook page. Photo / screenshot

Ruapehu households could end up paying $10,000 a year for water services if their council doesn't take part in the Government's Three Waters Reforms, a public meeting in Taumarunui heard.

It was one of two hui being held by Ruapehu District Council, because of high interest from residents in the reforms and what they will mean. The second meeting is in the Raetihi Baptist Church Hall this Wednesday

, and will be livestreamed on the council's Facebook page.

Water services could cost households $10,000 a year within the next 30 years, the Taumarunui meeting was told by Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron.

If the council took part in the reforms that cost could be reduced to $1220 a year, he said.

The reforms are to drinking water, stormwater and wastewater services, and the mayor said providing those services was a challenge to the council.

It has six drinking water and six wastewater schemes across its large district, with 5500 households and businesses connected up to them. It also manages stormwater run-off.

The cost to upgrade all those services is projected to be $600 million over the next 30 years, and councillors say the council will need help to pay this.

It will cost $65 million in the next 10 years just to meet higher drinking water standards, Cameron said, which makes transferring water debt to a new entity "a significant incentive".

The reforms propose moving provision of water services away from 67 local councils and into four large regional bodies. The regional bodies would take on the councils' water debt.

Water infrastructure would still be owned by the councils, and the regional bodies would be co-governed with iwi.

A new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, would act as a protector of consumer interests and provide ways to recognise treaty rights and prevent future privatisation.

The public meetings will cover what is known about Government's proposals so far, and the implications for councils and communities.

Ruapehu people have wanted a chance to comment, Cameron said, but the council has followed "firm advice" that this would be premature while the model is still being developed.

He's promising a referendum, but not until the proposal reaches the Select Committee stage in Parliament. By that time more will be known.

The council is awaiting the Government's replies to its questions. More information about the reforms is on its website.