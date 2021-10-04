Rangitīkei District Council responds to Government's Three Waters reforms

The Rangitīkei District Council unanimously voted in favour of a letter sent to the Local Government Minister around concerns regarding the proposed Three Waters reform. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei District Council has penned a letter to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, outlining its concerns around the proposed Three Waters reforms.

The council met on Thursday to discuss its approach to the reforms, which would see the council's water infrastructure amalgamated into a larger entity, covering much of the central North Island.

Councils across the country were then given eight weeks to consider the reforms and come back with any questions.

Rangitīkei District Council initiated its own engagement period, where members of the public were consulted via an online survey.

According to mayor Andy Watson, the overwhelming majority of those submitters opposed the proposed reforms.

"Central Government has not done a good job educating people and iwi about what the reforms entail," Watson said.

"They need to step up and front the reform by consulting with communities and iwi across our nation in a meaningful manner."

In response to the public feedback, the council penned a letter to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, outlining the council's view on the matter.

That letter was signed off after a unanimous vote by the council, and included various criticisms, from the lack of wider community consultation to the size of the proposed entity the district would form part of.

"Elected members understand the need for reform and that a more holistic approach is required, as is increased investment and scale to enable efficiency gains," Watson said.

"However, there are a range of views about the scale of investment needed, the levels of benefits that will be achieved, the ability of small communities to inform decisions, the right governance model, and much more."

The next announcement from the Government regarding the future of the reforms is expected in October.