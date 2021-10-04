Three waters: Council wants clear information on 'biggest change in decades'

Whanganui District Council is seeking answers from the government as to how three waters reforms would affect the community and environment. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui District Council is seeking answers from the government as to how three waters reforms would affect the community and environment. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says the proposed Three Waters reforms are the "biggest changes proposed for council infrastructure" in decades.

Whanganui District Council's feedback on the proposal is now with Government. The council wants more clarity and accessible public information.

In late July the government released information about its proposals to councils, including indicative funding packages.

McDouall said there was a large amount of information to work through and understand - and councils were given eight weeks to come back to the government with their questions.

"We are very aware of the far-reaching significance of these proposals," he said.

"This is one of the biggest changes proposed for council infrastructure management in decades and we have approached this in a conscientious and serious way.

"Our overriding concern has been to do our best for Whanganui – for our environment and our people.

"I would like to assure our community that both councillors and staff have spent hundreds of hours on this material to ensure we are taking the right questions to the government at this time."

Throughout September, the council provided the opportunity for members of the community to forward their own questions to be put to the government.

These included concerns about community consultation, the governance structure for the proposed new entities, protection of three water assets from future privatisation, how water services would be charged for should the reform go ahead and how the proposed reform aligns with the Te Awa Tupua Act.

"We see that, while some feel the proposed changes would be a good thing, there are many with reservations and they want these signalled to the government," McDouall said.

During the past two months, the council has continued to evaluate reports and analyse data, developed questions for the government and shared them with the community via publication on the Whanganui District Council website.

A detailed report was livestreamed during the September council meeting and councillors and staff held a workshop looking at potential impacts and opportunities for Whanganui.

McDouall said the council needed to see answers from the government and wanted to see clear, accessible public information.

"We want to get to a position of clarity so that we can formally consult with our community on the proposed changes," he said.

The next Three Waters announcement from the government is expected in October.

For information about the Three Waters Reform proposal visit whanganui.govt.nz/three-waters-reform