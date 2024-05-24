Ruapehu civil defence controller Clive Manley says local communities are first responders and must be fully resourced to manage in an emergency until outside help can arrive.

A Ruapehu district civil defence controller is calling for more resources to help local communities manage emergencies.

Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley said locals were first responders and must be fully enabled to cope in an emergency until outside help can arrive.

“Communities are the first level of response during emergencies, and it is vital they are funded and equipped to respond quickly, safely and effectively.”

The call comes after the Government’s decision this month to not proceed with the Emergency Management Bill in its current form.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell has announced he will introduce a new Bill this term.

Manley said the revised Bill should have a strong focus on empowering local communities to improve local and regional resilience.

Key to this was developing reliable alert systems, ensuring communities were well-prepared with plans and leadership, using local resources and volunteers effectively, and establishing strong communication networks.

Manley has more than 30 years of experience as a controller in civil defence and other emergency responses.

“A reliable national framework for an alerting and information system is essential,” Manley said.

“Communities need timely alerts to take necessary actions such as evacuations or avoiding hazards. Understanding hazards and setting alert thresholds are a crucial part of this.”

Communities also needed to have action plans in place that responded to known threats, and it was vital to have community leaders who could communicate and manage resources.

“First responders require reliable situational awareness through communication with trusted local leaders. Effective emergency co-ordination requires robust two-way communication tools, such as Starlink, between emergency co-ordinators, local leaders and communities.

“Identifying and supporting vulnerable members is also critical. Local welfare needs should be managed locally with external resource support when necessary.

“As demonstrated during the Covid-19 response, local iwi often have the best understanding of these needs.

“We must utilise local resources and volunteers effectively. They need pre-established logistical support to be effective.”

Manley urged the Government to have these needs in mind when revising the emergency management Bill.

In documents relating to the Government’s decision not to proceed with the Bill, Mitchell said the Emergency Management Bill was intended to replace the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 to improve readiness and response, and to recognise the role of Māori in emergency management.

Mitchell said recent emergency events had made it clear that a more fundamental review of emergency management policy and legislation was needed to address risk reduction, readiness, response, and recovery.

