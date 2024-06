The police Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 4 near Ōwhango in Ruapehu.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 3.55pm on Saturday.

The person died at the scene and another occupant was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

