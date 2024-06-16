One flown to hospital in critical condition after Feilding crash

PM Christopher Luxon in Japan. Further violence in Gaza sees death on both sides. Princess Catherine makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. Video / NZ Herald

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash near Feilding.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Cameron Line and Waughs Rd, Aorangi around 12.20pm.

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is blocked and diversions remain in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.