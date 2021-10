Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm to the crash on SH3. Photo / Bevan Conley

There has been a crash on State Highway 3 near Kaitoke.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm to the crash on SH3, between Pauri Rd and Concord Line.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews arrived to find a trailer attached to a car rolled over.

There are no reported injuries.

Fire and Emergency are assisting with traffic management, with the road currently using one-lane.