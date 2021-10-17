Fire at Winstone Pulp International mill in Tangiwai

Four fire crews were called to an industrial fire near Ohakune on October 17. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a fire in a dryer at Winstone Pulp International's Karioi mill about 10.45am on Sunday.

Appliances from Ohakune, Raetihi, Waiouru and Taihape attended.

The fire was in a drying unit, and spread into the ceiling space, Fire and Emergency NZ Wellington shift manager David Meikle said.

By 2pm it was contained, but crews were still there, mopping up.

There was an earlier fire at the same mill overnight on October 11.

It was small and quickly extinguished, and an Ohakune Fire and Emergency NZ crew stayed for an hour to make sure it was out.