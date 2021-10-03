Car fire in Gonville treated as suspicious

The fire was well involved by the time Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A Gonville car fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the fire, opposite the Gonville Kindergarten, on Alma Rd around 12.30am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was well involved by the time they arrived.

"It was extinguished, and police are involved as it is being treated as suspicious," she said.

The fire had set the car's horn off, a police spokeswoman said.

"That was continuous for some time by the sounds of things."