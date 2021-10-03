Whanganui Heritage Grant Fund gets a boost and wider scope

Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey said there had been a lot of requests from owners of historically significant buildings. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey said there had been a lot of requests from owners of historically significant buildings. Photo / Paul Brooks

A fund to help preserve Whanganui heritage buildings has more the doubled.

The funding pool for Whanganui District Council's Heritage Grant Fund has increased from $100,000 to $250,000 annually, and the scope of the funding criteria has widened.

Owners of heritage buildings can now apply for funding support for professional services relating to seismic design and fire upgrades, and funding can be sought for council and Crown-owned buildings that are in community use, as well as privately owned buildings outside the central city, subject to demonstrating substantial community benefit.

Council's heritage adviser Scott Flutey said the changes were part of the council's 2021 Long-Term Plan.

Flutey said the increase in funding and scope reflected the fact the government had shelved its Heritage Equip Fund.

"There have been a lot of requests from building owners for support through the Heritage Grant Fund. The council acknowledges its role in supporting the community to appropriately manage our built heritage.

"Whanganui has many heritage buildings that need work, now and in the years ahead."

For projects up to $15,000, applicants can be considered for up to 80 per cent funding towards the total cost of the project; while for projects above $15,000, owners can apply for up to 50 per cent towards the total cost of the project.

There are three funding rounds each year. These are held in July through to September, November through to January and March through to May.

Grants are available for projects such as restoration of original features, parapet reinstatement, new or altered verandas, painting in heritage colours, external lighting

removal of redundant signage, professional advice relating to seismic and fire upgrades.

Upgrades could include fire rating assessments and design, detailed seismic assessment and design, architectural conservation advice, relocation of equipment, for example, air conditioning units.

Projects that are not eligible include works not appreciable from the public domain,

works that do not preserve or enhance the valued historic character of the heritage building, additions and extensions to heritage buildings, repairs and maintenance such as damp proofing, gutter replacement, internal works, physical seismic strengthening works or new signage

For more information about the Heritage Grant Fund, visit the council's Heritage Grant Fund page.