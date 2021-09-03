Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project resumes at alert level 3

The Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project has resumed under alert level 3. Photo / Supplied

The Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project has resumed under alert level 3. Photo / Supplied

After a pause on construction during alert level 4 lockdown, work on Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment got under way again this week.

Project director Gaye Batty said workers resumed construction on Wednesday morning.

"Our construction company, McMillan and Lockwood Central Ltd, has adopted the Construction Health and Safety NZ guidelines for level 3 and on September 1 at 7.30am a toolbox meeting was held on-site to cover the protocols for working safely under alert level 3," Batty said.

Batty said, where practicable, workers would adhere to a strict social distancing protocol, and masks would be worn by all staff on-site.

"Additional PPE and cleaning has been put in place, especially in high-frequency areas like smoko rooms and toilets. Breaks will be staggered to limit opportunities for close contact."

Workers will adhere to strict social distancing protocols while on-site, and will be encouraged to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Supplied

But despite construction pausing during level 4 lockdown, Batty said work continued behind the scenes, with staff and contractors contributing from home.

"Meetings, planning, communication, reporting and interior design work have all been manageable from home."

Constructed between 1917 and 1919, the Sarjeant Gallery is one of New Zealand's most significant heritage buildings.

The redevelopment of the building is the largest arts development in the lower North Island since the construction of Te Papa in 1998.

The redevelopment project will give the region an earthquake-strengthened heritage gallery, with a new state-of-the-art modern wing.