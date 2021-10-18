Power cut after crash on Whanganui's Pūtiki Drive

Photo / Bevan Conley

Two motor vehicle accidents occurred on Pūtiki Drive over the weekend, with one cutting power to hundreds of properties.

On Saturday two vehicles collided at 7.36am, Fire & Emergency New Zealand station officer Gerad Packard said. An ambulance crew treated one person at the scene for minor injuries.

On Sunday a car with one occupant hit a power pole at 6.49am. That person was taken to Whanganui Hospital, Whanganui Police Sergeant Drew Allison said, and the cause of the accident is being investigated. The road was closed while the accident was cleared.

As a result of damage to the power pole, 402 households lost electricity at 7.23am. It was back on for 270 of them by 7.30am, but 132 had to wait until 2pm to get it back.