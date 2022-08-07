Whanganui & Partners is anticipating an increase of international travellers to the region with the New Zealand borders fully reopened. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui & Partners is anticipating an increase of international travellers to the region with the New Zealand borders fully reopened. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui leaders expect the return of international travellers to the region to boost the region's tourism, economy and population growth.

The final of five Covid-19 border reopening stages was completed at 11.59pm on Sunday, July 31, with the reopening of the maritime border, as well as applications for tourist, visitor and student visas from anywhere in the world now allowed.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said he expected international travellers to return to the region in greater numbers, as Whanganui had greatly raised its profile both internationally and domestically over recent years.

"I think Whanganui has really benefited from New Zealanders discovering it, and now the word's getting out."

He said recently he had spoken to a couple from Melbourne who had been told about Whanganui through family, so he believed international word about the city had been increasing.

"I'd never met them before and I mentioned where I was from, and one of them said 'oh yeah, my mum visited there two years ago and has been raving about it'," McDouall said.

Whanganui & Partners' visitor industries strategic lead Paul Chaplow agreed the district's international profile had increased throughout the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, Whanganui & Partners has continued work to raise our region's profile with international audiences, mindful that they would soon be excited about travelling to New Zealand again."

Chaplow said the work he and Whanganui & Partners had put in would benefit the region's visitor industry and the wider economy.

This effect was already being felt as the borders went through the stages of reopening, according to figures provided by Whanganui & Partners.

In June 2022, Whanganui accommodation providers recorded 918 international guest nights, compared to 225 in January this year.

In the year ended June 2022, international visitors spent $6 million in Whanganui, an increase of 46 per cent from the previous year.

International visitor spending in June 2022 increased by 25 per cent compared to June 2021.

Despite fewer restrictions on domestic tourists travelling abroad, Whanganui & Partners also recorded a growth in domestic visitor spending in June 2022, increasing 5 per cent compared to June 2021.

Chaplow said he expected all of these figures to continue to increase as Whanganui became more accessible to international visitors, particularly over the warmer months.

Chaplow also anticipated the reopening of the border to benefit Whanganui's labour market.

In 2020, 61 per cent of Whanganui's population growth was due to international arrivals, a figure which dropped to 19 per cent in 2021.

"With pressures on our labour market, it's encouraging to know those businesses struggling to find workers will benefit from internationals having more freedom to travel here," Chaplow said.

McDouall said while Whanganui wasn't an "adrenaline" city, people recognised it offered unique experiences.

"Whether it's Anthonie Tonnon running the elevator ... or the heritage buildings on Drews Ave and the street activation along there ... I think we've done a pretty good job and I think people will see the benefit."

However, McDouall said the best part about the borders being fully open again was people being able to reunite with their families.

"I think we can anticipate some more overseas visitors, but right now it's all about seeing friends and family again," he said.