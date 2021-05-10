Record number of submissions for Whanganui District Council's long-term plan

The Whanganui velodrome attracted many submissions to Whanganui District Council's long-term plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council says it has received an "extraordinary" response to its draft long-term plan for 2021-31.

A total of 608 submissions was received by the end of the consultation period on Friday, April 30.

Council corporate group manager Stephanie Macdonald-Rose said the "big topics" outlined in the consultation document were of high interest and many people wanted to express their views on the future of the Whanganui velodrome.

"We are really pleased with the high level of engagement from our community," she said.

"I can't recall receiving this number of submissions to a long-term plan in recent years."

Macdonald-Rose said people were also "passionate" about Whanganui's coastal environment, library facilities and provision of youth spaces and places.

"We made a point of holding a wide range of engagement events in the community this year which were well publicised."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said he was pleased with the face-to-face engagement.

"We had some fantastic conversations with the community and had strong support at events from staff, elected members, and the youth committee," McDouall said.

"Some elected members also held their own community events and discussions to hear directly from members of the public, and special mention should be made of members of the youth committee who spent hours encouraging submissions at outdoor events, were very active on social media, and made themselves available for radio interviews."

Two days of hearings will take place this week – on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, starting at 9am both days.

The hearings will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page and on the Whanganui District Council website.

"A large number of people are keen to speak to their submissions and the hearings will be very full days for all involved," McDouall said.

The volume of submissions is available to the public and can be viewed on the Whanganui District Council website.

Deliberations will take place later on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26, with the plan scheduled to be adopted on Tuesday, June 22.