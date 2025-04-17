“They have taken much longer to proceed and that will be such a challenging space for all local authorities. I want to be in a position where I can help guide people through that and guide council,” he said.
“After decades of work with Marton water, we are on the cusp of changing our water source which will get rid of the odour and taste issues that we’ve had for decades - I want to see that.”
“Our population numbers were going to be dire by prediction; the population was going to continue to drop for the Rangitīkei,” Watson said.
“We wouldn’t have been sustainable at the level of 12,000 people that it was suggested it could drop to.
“We have seen a massive turnaround over the last handful of years with housing developments and there are a number of opportunities that are coming our way in terms of people wanting to be here and wanting to use our logistic networks to support business.