“I have done a lot of soul-searching. Last election I said that it would be my last term. The situation for me has changed.

“I have been repeatedly asked over the last year what my intentions were and whether I’d reconsider so, in fairness to the community, I thought it was time that I made a decision.”

Watson said the reforms of the Resource Management Act and Local Water Done Well were catalysts for his decision to stay on.

“They have taken much longer to proceed and that will be such a challenging space for all local authorities. I want to be in a position where I can help guide people through that and guide council,” he said.

“After decades of work with Marton water, we are on the cusp of changing our water source which will get rid of the odour and taste issues that we’ve had for decades - I want to see that.”

The progression of infrastructure projects such as the Taihape Town Hall redevelopment and Marton Swim Centre’s upgrade after the partial collapse of its roof were “personal level reasons” for his wish to continue.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson has more than 20 years of council experience. Photo / NZME

Watson has had more than 20 years of council experience and said his motivation to remain in the job was still high.

“My drive and desire to work for the district and community hasn’t changed; local government and helping the community is my passion.

“A huge part of helping has been in my role as Mayor but also as a volunteer. I love this community and I admire the people that put a huge amount of time into it - I’d like to be part of that.”

Helping and mentoring was something Watson wanted to do for a younger council representative during his current term of office.

However, no one had put their hand up, resulting in his decision to stand again.

He was not aware of anyone else running for Rangītikei Mayor.

Watson was pleased with the progress his region had made since he stepped into the role, reflecting on the “zombie towns” perception of the region’s towns.

“Our population numbers were going to be dire by prediction; the population was going to continue to drop for the Rangitīkei,” Watson said.

“We wouldn’t have been sustainable at the level of 12,000 people that it was suggested it could drop to.

“We have seen a massive turnaround over the last handful of years with housing developments and there are a number of opportunities that are coming our way in terms of people wanting to be here and wanting to use our logistic networks to support business.

“It’s fantastic.”