More than three years since its forced closure, Rangitīkei District Council has confirmed design plans for the redevelopment of the Taihape Town Hall and Library.
The building was closed in December 2021 after a report found the building would be high risk in the event of an earthquake, with a 10% New Building Standard (NBS) rating.
Since being forced to close, plans for the hall have been considered with the goal of balancing the community’s desire to maintain heritage features, have a purpose-built hall and be cost-effective.
The concept design by Maycroft Construction was confirmed at the March 27 council meeting.
It will maintain the facade of the building while replacing everything else to meet safety standards.