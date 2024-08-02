A contractor has been selected to complete the strengthening and revitalisation of the 112-year-old Taihape Town Hall.

A contractor has been selected to complete the strengthening and revitalisation of the 112-year-old Taihape Town Hall.

A contractor has been appointed to strengthen and restore the 1912 Taihape Town Hall.

At its July meeting, Rangitīkei District Council voted unanimously to appoint Maycroft Construction to redevelop the Taihape Town Hall and Library, which has been closed since 2021 due to its earthquake risks.

Council staff will now work with Maycroft on design proposals for the redevelopment, including some well-overdue enhancements.

“We are so pleased to be able to announce the contractor to allow this building to begin its journey to redevelopment; we know the Taihape residents are keen to get moving on this project and be able to use the town hall and library again, once the work has been completed,” Mayor Andy Watson said.

“We will keep our community updated during the redevelopment, which will include information on the council’s website so anyone interested in this project can watch the progress. We will also continue to liaise with the Taihape Town Hall and Library users group, who represent the various interests of the community, to ensure we’re catering to multiple needs.”