Formula 1 racing legend Chris Amon dies

Chris Amon has died, aged 73.

The boy from Bulls who went on to huge motor racing success has died.

Chris Amon passed away in Rotorua, aged 73.

A family statement released yesterday afternoon said “the Amon family regret to advise that Chris passed away on the morning of August the 3rd in Rotorua Hospital. Chris had celebrated his 73rd birthday a fortnight prior to his passing”.

Amon, who was born in Bulls and lived there and at Scotts Ferry, was a motor racing legend who was renowned as the best Formula One driver never to win a championship Grand Prix.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the victory for Amon and Bruce McLaren at Le Mans when the Kiwi duo won the famous 24-hour race in a Ford GT40. Signed by Ferrari, he won the Daytona 24 hour race, the 1000km of Monza, the New Zealand Grand Prix twice and the Tasman Championship in 1969.