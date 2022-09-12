Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Q&A: Kai Hub team member Joe Thompson talks food waste and sustainability

Emma Bernard
By
5 mins to read
Joe Thompson said Whanganui Kai Hub has saved more than 10 tonnes from going into landfill. Photo / Supplied

Joe Thompson said Whanganui Kai Hub has saved more than 10 tonnes from going into landfill. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Kai Hub is a centre for excess food collection and community food distribution, tackling the issue of food waste and food insecurity in Whanganui. Joe Thompson, who is the co-founder and volunteer, answers some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.