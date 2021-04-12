Pride Whanganui Small Talks event set to go after two postponements

Pride Whanganui trustee Christina Emery will be among the speakers for the evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Third time is the charm for Pride Whanganui which is all set to go for its edition of the popular Small Talks series.

Pride Whanganui organiser Christina Emery said it had nine diverse speakers covering a range of topics under the Pride banner.

"It's a good full line-up with a variety of subjects. I'm super excited to hear everyone speak."

Originally part of Pride Week in late February, the Small Talks event was first cancelled because of Covid-19 alert levels and rescheduled a second time following the death of Whanganui businessman Rob Bartley.

Among the speakers are Emery, Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Kelly, Whanganui district councillor James Barron and more.

Topics include the life of former Whanganui mayor Charles Mackay, a Whanganui Collegiate old boy who played a prominent role in the Pride community and a photography exhibition to do with Aids back in the 1980s.

"It's going to be a really large mix of different conversations," Emery said.

"The thing I love about Small Talks [is], other than giving speakers the subject, they have free rein to say what they want."

Emery said it was important to normalise Pride discussions and for people to listen and understand other people and their perspectives and viewpoints.

"Not every single person is in the rainbow community and I think it's important that we give a voice to that wide mix of people."

She hoped to see a range of people in the crowd.

"It just opens it up to a whole new world of people. I love the fact they are coming along anyway to learn more and educate themselves, I think that is awesome."

Small Talks is at Bayleys Whanganui, 158 Wicksteed St, on Wednesday. Doors open at 6.30pm with discussions beginning at 7pm.

"I just want to encourage everyone to come along. It's a really safe space.

"It's a really good opportunity for not only the rainbow community, but outside the rainbow community to get a deeper understanding."

Tickets are $15 at Bayleys or $20 at the door on the night. All the money raised from the event will go to Pride Whanganui.