Powerco said that a power pole in Gonville has been repaired after a truck hit it on Tuesday evening. Photo / Supplied

Power has been restored to 420 homes across Whanganui after repairs were made on Wednesday.

A Powerco representative said a power pole in Gonville, damaged when it was hit by a truck on Tuesday evening, had been replaced.

The crash caused a power outage for 357 Gonville customers, with power restored by 8.20pm on Tuesday.

A field crew returned to the site on Wednesday evening to replace the pole.

Powerco said the repairs were made in the evening to avoid an outage that would have affected Gonville during business hours.

Twenty-four Parikino properties that lost power at 5.30pm on Tuesday had power restored at 2.40pm on Wednesday.

Powerco said the power outage in Parakino was caused by a forestry block of trees that came into contact with power lines and, while it had been estimated power would be restored by midday Wednesday, repairs took longer than expected.

Thirty-nine properties in Brunswick that lost power at 10.34pm on Tuesday were reconnected by 7.30pm Wednesday.

Powerco said repairs to powerlines were delayed as field crews had to wait for a slip to be cleared and were not able to access the repair site until Wednesday afternoon.

Once the slip was cleared, field crews were able to repair the lines which had been brought down by a tree.