Writer and broadcaster Noelle McCarthy has just had her memoir published. Photo / Supplied

Writer and broadcaster Noelle McCarthy will talk about her unsettled upbringing in Dublin and her escape to New Zealand at the Sarjeant Gallery this weekend as she promotes her new book.

McCarthy's new memoir Grand has just been published and she will be at Sarjeant on the Quay on Sunday in conversation with Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall.

The book, published by Penguin Books, covers McCarthy's life growing up in Dublin with a raging and alcoholic mother and a partly absent father.

It then traverses her move to New Zealand in the early 2000s before a return to Dublin when her mother became sick.

"We are delighted Noelle has been able to make time for an event for us whilst she is visiting Whanganui," Sarjeant Gallery relationships officer Jaki Arthur said.

"We have had some fantastic authors do book talks at the Sarjeant over the years, so we are establishing a rich tradition."

The talk is at 11am on Sunday and tickets are $10.