Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Obituary: Celebrating the life and work of Whanganui artist Ross Mitchell-Anyon

5 minutes to read
Ross Mitchell-Anyon at the Bedford Avenue woolstores in 2014. Photo / Paul Brooks

Ross Mitchell-Anyon at the Bedford Avenue woolstores in 2014. Photo / Paul Brooks

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Ross Mitchell-Anyon, one of Whanganui's finest artists, is being remembered as a man with a wide-ranging legacy.

Mitchell-Anyon died last week aged 68.

His career in ceramics spanned more than 40 years and, without his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.