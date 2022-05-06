Ross Mitchell-Anyon's work took him as far afield as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Photo / NZME

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Renowned Whanganui ceramic artist and heritage advocate Ross Mitchell-Anyon died on May 4 at age 68.

He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts last year, after working as a potter for 40 years.

Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics curator Rick Rudd said Mitchell-Anyon was one of the stars of Whanganui pottery and always would be.

The museum houses a large collection of Mitchell-Anyon's work, and in 2015 a survey exhibition, Celebrating Ross, was presented there.

Some of his pots have been placed in the foyer at Quartz as a tribute.

"They have a quality to them that no one else in New Zealand really got to," Rudd said.

"There was a loose, easy flow that everyone loved. Every tea pot of his has a different personality.

"It is a loss to the whole ceramics community, not just in Whanganui but nationally."

Mitchell-Anyon became a polytechnic ceramics tutor in the late 1970s and mentored celebrated artists such as Paul Maseyk and Martin Poppelwell.

"You can see the influence of him in their work in some respects," Rudd said.

"There are so many people he would have taught over the years at UCOL, the community college and the polytech."

Mitchell-Anyon exhibited in Australia and New Zealand, and in 1998 he was awarded a Unesco study tour to observe ceramic traditions in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

His public art work Handspan, which features several thousand hand casts from local people, can be viewed at Pukenamu Queen's Park.

"Those in the know and those in museums and galleries respected him very highly," Rudd said.

"He might not have been a household name but he was respected in the places where it mattered."

Sister Susan Shand said Mitchell-Anyon had his own, strong convictions throughout his life.

"He didn't cut anyone any slack, except perhaps me as his only sister.

"He was a constant agitator in our family, in words, pranks, and rubbed many people up the wrong way."

Plates made by Ross Mitchell-Anyon were used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to New Zealand in 2014. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mitchell-Anyon "definitely pushed the bounds" through his life, but his convictions and visions had paid off for Whanganui, Shand said.

Rudd said Mitchell-Anyon was more than just a potter.

"During his time on the [Whanganui] District Council he advocated for culture and heritage, and for saving heritage buildings.

"The CBD would probably look very different in many areas, and he saved buildings around where he lived [Bedford Ave] as well.

"I hope his home doesn't change too much. It's such a part of his character. We need people who express themselves and enhance the culture of the whole place.

"He's a loss in so many ways."

Mitchell-Anyon's first building acquisition was the Bedford Ave wool store, which was bought in 1996.

Another, the former Whanganui Chronicle building in Drews Ave, now houses New Zealand Glassworks and Article, a cafe and home to artists' studios.

A historic property he owned on Bell St, The Freemasons Lodge, was sold to UK glassmaker Emma Camden and her partner David Murray in 2001.

Mitchell-Anyon survived a life-threatening accident in 2015.

"It has been exactly seven years since his huge fall in his Taupō Quay building," Shand said.

"He has been through some very rough times but more recently, over the last few years, has enjoyed a quieter satisfaction in his life.

"Come and spend a few quiet moments sitting by the river, listening to the distant buzz of the city and watch the ripples of the Whanganui River, and you will see what I mean."

Shand said she wanted to thank the many individuals and the community of Whanganui for looking out for him.

Rudd said people still brought work to the museum to see if it was Mitchell-Anyon's.

"Normally I can say 'Yeah, that's a Ross Mitchell-Anyon'.

"You can tell a Ross Mitchell-Anyon mug or a Ross Mitchell-Anyon tea pot from quite a few paces."

He is survived by his wife Bobbi Mitchell-Anyon and children Jack, Ben, Finn and Tallulah.