Power crews have been called in after a truck hit a powerline at the intersection of Heads Rd and Carlton Ave in Whanganui around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

"Wires from the powerline are hanging across the road and the power company is en route to repair them. Traffic management is being put in place while they respond to the scene."

There were no reported injuries to the sole occupant of the truck.