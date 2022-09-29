Play2Win Arcade opens in Whanganui CBD

Play2Win, the biggest arcade in the lower North Island, opened at 120 St Hill Street this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The new Play2Win arcade on St Hill St has opened its doors for the first time.



Owner Nick Azevedo said the opening of the arcade was the end of a long and difficult journey.

"It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of people have put a lot of hours in," he said.

Azevedo originally had planned to open the arcade in August but there had been issues with multiple shipping delays, and games being damaged in shipping.

It opened on Wednesday.

"There were people waiting outside in the morning," he said.

"It's been amazing, we haven't had a bad response, everybody's been very keen for something to do in Whanganui."

The arcade features around 70 different games to play, from a mechanical bull, a laser maze, air hockey, six-player basketball, arcade bowling and various video games.

Earlier in the year, Azevedo told the Chronicle this could be just one phase of the development, depending on its success.

There was potential to develop the Victoria Ave entrance and second story of the St Hill Street building.

"We'll have to look at what stage two is, and maybe stage three, but they're further down the line," Azevedo said.

"It's up to Whanganui now to decide if it's going to be busy or not, I mean obviously I'd like it to be but I've learned to never expect anything in my life," he said.

However, he seemed confident in its success.

"I think Whanganui are behind it 100 per cent," he said.

The arcade is open from 10am - 10pm on Sunday to Thursday and 10am - 11pm on Friday to Saturday.