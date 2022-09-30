It's beer, karate kicks, and boogie boarding for Wade Coneybeer's perfect weekend. Photo / Supplied

Every week we ask a member of the community what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we caught up with Wade Coneybeer, general manager of Alarm Watch in Whanganui.

My perfect weekend sometimes involves being locked inside my home with the curtains closed and not seeing any humans until Monday.

That would make for poor reading, though, so I'll start by visiting my mother, doing her chores, helping her around the house and generally doing things my brothers haven't offered to do.

I am the better son.

After that I'll pick up my best friend, Karate Pete, and go down by the river to practise our high knees and karate kicks, making the most of the fresh air and good vibes.

It's lovely down there.

Pete normally gets tired first, so I have to drop him home.

After that, I'll make a trip to see my friend Mathew Horrocks at his house on Durie Hill.

We normally go and check out the tower together and make a few trips up and down the elevator.

The next stop would be my friend Reece Dix's home brew setup to inspect the quality. I don't get invited very much, that's why this is part of my perfect weekend.

Then it's off to Embassy 3 to catch a movie before finishing up with a visit to the Rutland Arms. There is always great service at that place.

Sundays are reserved for watching UFC and possibly visiting "Hospo Night" at Porridge Watson, unless the Vodafone Warriors are playing in the NRL grand final.

I might be able to sneak in a boogie boarding session at "Morgo", aka Morgan St, with my friend Jon Tunnell as well.

There is, and never will be, any stand-up surfing involved, though. It's purely horizontal.