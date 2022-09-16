Between teaching yoga, Tash Brechmanis is busy with her own yoga practice and giving everything in Whanganui a try. Photo / Supplied

Every week we catch up with someone from our community so they can tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Yogabee yoga studio owner Tash Brechmanis.

There's so much. I teach yoga on Saturday at 9am so, usually, I start with that. Sometimes I'll have a little walk along the river beforehand, then straight to yoga.

Most of the yoga classes I teach are in the evening, so Saturday morning classes have a different vibe. There's been no distraction from the day, it's just such a good start to the weekend.

My mum comes to my yoga classes every Saturday, so after class me and her always go and get coffee at The Orange, and sometimes we might stroll down to the river markets and get a crepe or something. We checked out the new Recycle the Label store last weekend; it's so cool so I'd probably go there. Maybe buy something, who knows.

Then I think I'd drive out to Behind the Door on 4 in Upokongaro for a late lunch; the garden there is just so beautiful. It's still close by but just out enough to feel like I'm out of Whanganui. Then maybe I'd hit it to Porridge Watson for some live music. That's a pretty jam-packed Saturday.

Then on Sunday, I'd go for a walk around the river or out to the beach or something. Bushy Park is also pretty good for walks. They have a little spot where you can get tea and scones, which is so fricken cute.

Because so often I'm teaching yoga, Sunday is when I do a lot of my own yoga practices. That's when I spend a bit more time with my meditation practice and asana or yin yoga, which is a more meditative practice. You hold each pose for three to five minutes, so it's about finding that stillness and allowing your body to slip into each shape.

Whanganui has so much to offer and when it's in your backyard you kind of have to open your eyes to it, because often you know it's there but never do it. But it's cool to give everything a try. I'm sure there's other stuff I've forgotten.