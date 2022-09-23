Terry Lobb says she loves popping out to client's houses when the colour is on the wall. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from our community so they can tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Amdram Musical Theatre vice-president and Terry Lobb Colour and Design owner Terry Lobb.

I suppose my perfect weekend would involve going to the market, catching up with friends and having coffee there. I like to grab one from the market and wander around all the stalls.

The other thing is building sets at Amdram. That's probably about four hours on a Sunday. It's purely a hobby, all voluntary work, and it might be building a big piece or finishing off some painting detail.

At the moment we're working on the Phantom of the Opera set, which is massive. There are lots of intricate pieces. Sunday mornings start with morning tea and a quick meeting. So we'll set up coffee and cake on stage then get into whatever is required.

The other thing I enjoy is popping out to see interior design clients' houses when the paint has gone on. I love that stage of seeing the colours on the wall. It's all to do with how they want to feel when they come home from work and the style of the house.

When my kids were up from Wellington recently we decided we wanted to be tourists in our own town which I really enjoyed. So we went up to Gordon's Bush and had coffee and cake at Behind The Door On 4 in Upokongaro, and wandered across the bridge. That was really nice.

On my perfect weekend, I'd perhaps do some salsa dancing too, but I don't do much of that any more.