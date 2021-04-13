Plans to extend Whanganui's central library explained at feedback forum

Council policy adviser Sandy Lee (left) and libraries manager Pete Gray heard feedback on plans for the Davis Library extension. Photo / Bevan Conley

Council policy adviser Sandy Lee (left) and libraries manager Pete Gray heard feedback on plans for the Davis Library extension. Photo / Bevan Conley

A proposed extension to the Davis Library was the topic of Whanganui District Council's latest public feedback session for its long-term plan.

Story time in the children's section attracted the most interest at the library on Tuesday morning, although parents, grandparents and caregivers stopped afterwards to chat about council plans.

Whanganui libraries manager Pete Gray and council policy adviser Sandy Lee were on hand to answer questions and councillors James Barron and Kate Joblin talked to library visitors about the plans.

Gray said the library had become busier as the population of Whanganui had grown and the 1980 building had great potential for extension.

The cost of the extension is budgeted at $2.8m with an anticipated funding grant of $920,000 for the project, leaving a balance of $1.9m for the council to pay.

"That would cost each ratepayer around $6 a year," Gray said.

"It is expected that it would be completed in four years."

The plans show an extension on the east side of the existing building and further building on the north side which would partially enclose the current courtyard.

The extension would allow for more seating, internet access and online services, space for children's and family events as well as a designated area for teenagers.

There would also be more space for much-needed behind the scenes activities and storage.

The project would also allow for upgrades to reduce power needs through better lighting and heating with the inclusion of solar panels.

Library visitor Carolin Reweti took the opportunity to make a submission on the council's long-term plans and said the Davis extension was something she would happily contribute to in her rates payments.

"I can really see the long-term benefits of money spent on the library but I'd be opposed to money spent on the velodrome.

"It has been left too long and the costs are too high so I think they should decommission it."

Reweti said she supported expenditure on youth places and spaces development and the development of a coastal plan.

"We need to invest in our youth and give them safe places to go and we need to look after our coast but I would like to also see better management of stormwater.

"I live at Putiki where we get flooding around every six years.

"The culvert isn't big enough to handle the volume of water so I'd like to see some investment in fixing those problem areas."

The council's next public event for its long-term plan is an Extravaganza Fair at Kowhai Park on Saturday, April 17. The event will focus on ideas for developing more youth places and spaces in Whanganui.