Feedback forum on council long-term plan for Whanganui proves popular

Whanganui district councillors, staff and members of the Youth Committee talk to shoppers at Trafalgar Square shopping centre. Photo / Liz Wylie

Whanganui district councillors, staff and members of the Youth Committee talk to shoppers at Trafalgar Square shopping centre. Photo / Liz Wylie

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council representatives are out and about talking with the public about the council's Long Term Plan.

Shoppers stopped to chat with council representatives at an information stall in Trafalgar Square on Tuesday.

Mayor Hamish McDouall, councillors Alan Taylor and Josh Chandulal-Mackay, along with council officers and members of the Youth Committee, answered questions and listened to public feedback on the Long Term Plan.

Youth Committee members Benjamin Ross, 13, Sheenagh McPherson, 18, and Bailee Fernandez, 12, said quite a few young people had stopped to ask questions and share ideas.

"There are after-school programmes running in Whanganui but they are expensive," Ben said.

"Young people are saying they would like a safe space to go to play foosball and other games after school."

One of the four major projects in the Long Term Plan is the development of youth places and spaces in the city, with the council indicating its preference for the development of services and facilities at a cost $46,000 per year.

"There is nowhere for people to go when it is raining," Bailee said.

"Nowhere that doesn't cost money."

Sheenagh said the young people stopping by were interested to learn more about the planned Davis Library extension and the coastal plan but were less interested in the velodrome project.

"There could be more things for young people at the velodrome though," she said.

"They could hold things like dance competitions and roller skating events there."

Taylor said the event proved to be a good opportunity to hear public feedback.

"People have had a lot to say," he said.

"I'm hearing from people who don't normally engage with the council and they are appreciating the opportunity to ask questions and have a say."

A number of people had filled out submission forms and posted them in the boxes available at the stall.

The next public consultation session on the proposed Davis Library extension will be at the library at Pukenamu/Queens Park on Tuesday, April 13, from 10am until 2pm.