Rangitīkei District Council proposes rates increases in long-term plan consultation

The Rangitīkei District Council has put forward its long-term plan consultation document, with various proposals mooted for the district. Photo / File

The Rangitīkei District Council is proposing an average annual rates increase of 5.3 per cent over the next 10 years.

The proposal is included in the council's new long-term plan consultation document.

Signed off by the council at its meeting on Monday, the 54-page document, titled Framing our Future, is the council's summary of its proposals for the district over the next 10 years.

The document includes proposals to turn the entire town centres of Bulls, Marton, Taihape and Hunterville into free-WiFi zones, increase the pool of funding for local events and economic development, and restore the Taihape Memorial Park grandstand.

The free-WiFi zone proposal is expected to add an extra $4.25 to each rates bill per year, as well as $64,000 to the council's debt, if rolled out in 2021-22.

The council supports the proposal to install the WiFi-zones, saying it would increase connectivity in the district's towns as well as attract more people to public spaces.

The proposed increase to the council's economic development fund will hit ratepayers with an extra $22.12 on their annual rates bill, according to the document.

The council plans to use the increased funding to expand and diversify housing stock in the district, develop closer partnerships with hapū and iwi, and continue promotion of the district to visitors or potential residents.

The proposal to double the pool of funding for event sponsorship from $25,000 to $50,000 is expected to increase rates bills $3.21 per year, while the Taihape Memorial Park grandstand restoration will cost an additional $2.56 each year.

The proposals mean the average 2021-22 residential rate in Bulls and Marton would be $3088. The average rate for Taihape would be slightly higher at $3241.

The average commercial rate would be $3951, while rates for a rural property based on the average valuation of $6.5 million would be $15,872.

Consultation is open from now, with residents having until May 10 to submit on the document either online or via post, before the council holds hearings in May.