Rangitīkei District Council considering free online banking courses after banks ditch district

Rangitīkei District Council is looking at offering internet banking courses after a string of bank closures in the district. Photo / File

The Rangitīkei District Council is looking to provide internet banking courses in an effort to ensure people aren't left behind as banks begin to scale back retail services.

The Chronicle reported on Monday that only three banks remain in the entire district after Westpac shut its Marton branch and ANZ left the district entirely.

In response, the council is looking at holding two one-hour sessions weekly in Marton, Bulls and Taihape, with a ratio of three participants to every tutor.

The course is being headed by council staff member Rashmi Natarajan.

"Rashmi is working on a survey form to gather as much information as possible with regards to the digital gaps in the community. This information will help plan, design and deliver digital courses that can potentially bridge major gaps," a council spokeswoman said.

"This is a basic internet banking programme that includes a range of topics from doing simple things such as getting started with internet banking using a login and password to doing complex things like paying credit card bills online.

"These topics will be customised based on the individual's needs, pace and abilities."

Interested residents can express their interest by emailing rashmi.natarajan@rangitikei.govt.nz or calling the council on 0800 422 522.