Planning months in advance the key for Whanganui construction sector

Volume builders with national supply contracts are less likely to be badly affected by material shortages. Photo / Bevan Conley

Volume builders with national supply contracts are less likely to be badly affected by material shortages. Photo / Bevan Conley

Extensive planning and pre-ordering will be key to the local construction sector getting through the unsettled times that Covid-19 has brought.

That's according to Anthony O'Leary, the owner of Stonewood Homes and former president of Whanganui Master Builders.

He said there was around a nine-month wait for James Hardie linea products, with GIB blowing out to 15 weeks in the last fortnight or so.

"I think that's affecting more of the smaller guys than the larger guys at the moment because volume builders have national supply agreements," O'Leary said.

"A lot of the smaller companies obviously don't have that volume and don't have those relationships in place. They've got jobs that are more likely to come to a standstill through no fault of their own."

O'Leary said chasing materials had become part and parcel of the current landscape, along with being told that products meant to arrive that day would be delayed.

"It can be more costly with admin time, but that's the state of the nation at the moment.

"For us [Stonewood], we are planning to the end of next year."

Bricklayers and plasterers were also in short supply in Whanganui at the moment, O'Leary said.

"In terms of roofing coils, they've restricted the colour ranges from around 20 down to eight for the next six months.

"Those eight are by far the most popular colours, and I guess that enables them to focus on those, give better service and provide a bit more reassurance to the industry.

"Again, we're probably looking at between three and four months for booking in roofs. That's just to supply the materials."

Another hurdle on the horizon is a national building code update coming into effect from November next year.

"Insulation and energy efficiency is the main one, but that applies to roof insulation, glazing and windows, and aluminium joinery," O'Leary said.

"I don't believe Pink Batts, the number one supplier in the country, has product off the shelf that meets that requirement."

There was still a lot of good development and demand in Whanganui, which could only be positive, O'Leary said.

"Merchant stores are doing well and making a good dollar, and they obviously employ more people the busier they are.

"It does have a good economic spin-off but, on the flip side, some of the smaller set-ups might have to lay off their young fellas because they don't have that continuity of work.

"It's a bit of a balancing act and we're all just wading through it as best we can."