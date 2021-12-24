Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Planning months in advance the key for Whanganui construction sector

3 minutes to read
Volume builders with national supply contracts are less likely to be badly affected by material shortages. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Extensive planning and pre-ordering will be key to the local construction sector getting through the unsettled times that Covid-19 has brought.

That's according to Anthony O'Leary, the owner of Stonewood Homes and former president of

