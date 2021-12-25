Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Bridgewater Quay apartments set for completion by end of February

4 minutes to read
The neighbouring property (right), formerly the Whanganui Chronicle printing factory, has now been sold. Photo / Bevan Conley

The neighbouring property (right), formerly the Whanganui Chronicle printing factory, has now been sold. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Completion of the Bridgewater Quay apartment complex in Taupō Quay is now scheduled for the end of February.

Developer Jon Hay had originally hoped to have residents in by Christmas.

"It's been frustrating, but there's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.